Albert Baxter Moore 1941 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Albert Baxter Moore, 80, of Woolwich died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Bangor on Jan. 25, 1941, the son of Baxter Bradford and Winifred Berkeley (Haynes) Moore. He graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, Mass. in 1959. As a teenager he worked summers at the family-owned Buckhorn Camps on Middle Jo-Mary Lake. He graduated in 1963 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He then completed two years of post-graduate work at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, in Pulp and Paper Engineering. He married Faith Schaffrath in 1965. He was employed at Buckman Laboratories from 1973 and moved to Memphis in 1991 to become the Corporate Accounts Manager. He retired from Buckman in 2010 and moved back to Woolwich. He was a long-standing member of the pulp and paper industry trade associations PIMA and TAPPI, a dedicated member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick and served on the Town of Woolwich Planning Board in the 1980s. He was president of the Williams Family Reunion for many years. He enjoyed world travel, promoting education, entertaining, good food, good conversation, and the company of friends, both old and new. He is survived by his longtime companion, Albano S. Matos of Woolwich; two sons, Albert A. Moore and his longtime partner Lisa Marie Sherry and Daniel D. Moore and his significant other Maureen Renner; two sisters, Juliet Malone of Springboro, Ohio, and Virginia MacDonald of Hull, Mass.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his former wife, Faith. A celebration of life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, One Middle Street, Brunswick, Maine, 04011 on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, ME. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Winifred and Baxter Moore Scholarship Fund, University of Maine Pulp & Paper Foundation 5737 Jenness Hall Orono, ME 04469 or: Great Pond Historic Hall Attn: Treasurer Margaret Dougherty 349 Jarvis Gore Dr. Eddington, ME 04428 or: St. Jude’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Albert_B_Moore

