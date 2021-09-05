WINDHAM – Philip K. Stevens Jr., 75, of McGoldrick Woods Road died unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 as the result of a tragic accident. He was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot.

Philip was born in El Paso, Texas, the son of the late Dr. Philip K. Sr. and Anna Victoria (Jarzynka) Stevens. He graduated from St. Matthews High School, Flint, Mich., class of 1964. Philip earned his Eagle Scout Badge while in high school. Being an Eagle Scout requires immense hard work, dedication, and service to others which prepared him for his life’s journey. He earned his BA and Masters in Business from the University of Michigan in 1968 and 1972. His second BA in Painting was earned from the Maine College of Art.

Upon moving to Maine, he started a career as an accountant at L.C. Andrews from 1973 to 1975. He then worked for Burnham & Morrill from 1976 to 1987. In 1982, Phil’s life took a different course. He started taking evening classes at Portland School of Art. This led to him making a decision to leave B&M in 1987 to pursue a degree in Painting. During his time in school, he worked part-time in the Business Office at MECA. This led to a post graduate life working at MECA, eventually becoming the Director of Business Services. Additionally, he was an adjunct professor in printmaking at The University of New England, Biddeford, from 2003-2008. As Mary Ellen would say, his life was split right down the middle half accountant half artist; perhaps because he was a Gemini.

For his art, Phil has said: “I seek the sublime through nature. My interest is in the primordial so I visit abandoned fields and nature preserves. The images are slices of nature where color, form, and light combine to create a unique visual sensation.”

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with nature, walking Pine Point Beach, bird watching, visiting museums, hiking or just sitting on the back deck with a good book even if it was chilly. He was an avid sportsman and loved playing tennis with Bob even when it was 30 degrees with snow falling, an avid supporter of the University of Michigan teams and was passionate about his New England Patriots. His favorite past time and true passion was his art which included print making and painting in oils.

He was a member and Treasurer of the Peregrine Press, exhibiting artist at Gallery 302 and a member of the Monotype Guild of New England.

Philip will long be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving, and calm spirit with a marvelous sense of humor.

Philip was predeceased by a sister, Judy Lynn Stevens. He is survived by his life partner and the love of his life, Mary Ellen DiBiase of Windham; a sister, Susan Larimer of Virginia, a brother, Ralph and his wife Lourdes Stevens of the Philippines; a nephew, Patrick J. and his wife Jenny Stevens, and their children Hunter and Olivia of Hawaii; as well as his three feline friends, Michigan (Michie), Cordi, and Brady the Tom.

A celebration of life will be held at later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Philip’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in

Philips name to:

Maine College of Art

522 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101 or:

Peregrine Press

61 Pleasant St. #201

Portland, ME 04101 or:

Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Road

Westbrook, ME 04092

