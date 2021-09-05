PARSONSFIELD – Eleanor M. Watson, 78, of Parsonsfield, died on August 31, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness.

She was born in Portland on June 11, 1943, the daughter of Bernard and Florence (Marcionette) Watson and was educated in local schools. She attended Gould Academy in Bethel and graduated from Porter High School in 1960.

Eleanor went on to graduate from the Maine Medical Center School of Radiology and worked as an x-ray technician in special procedures at Maine Medical Center for many years. An injury forced her to retire early but Eleanor always remained very active until her last days. She lived in Portland for many years and later married Alan Wing of Winthrop on Nov. 25, 1998. They lived together in Manchester for a few years and then decided to make her camp on Long Pond in Parsonsfield a year-round permanent home. They also spent as much time as possible at Alan’s beautiful camp at Lake Moxie.

Eleanor enjoyed the summers swimming and pontoon boating at Long Pond, and also loved the winter months snowmobiling up at Lake Moxie. She was an excellent cook and mostly liked entertaining family and friends at both places. She also enjoyed golfing with Alan, especially at Cobbossee Colony Golf Course in Monmouth. She always had a great love of playing cards, cribbage being one of her favorites.

She was very civic minded and a true patriot. Eleanor almost never missed the annual town meeting and worked as a ballot clerk for the town of Parsonsfield. She coordinated the Courtesy Boat Ramp program on Long Pond for nine years and was very proud to have received the Lake Smart award on more than one occasion.

Eleanor never had any children of her own, but undoubtedly her greatest joy was spending time with all the children in her life that she loved so much. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers, Joseph L. Watson Sr. and David L. Watson.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Alan Wing of Parsonsfield; her brother, Bernard L. “Lyle” Watson Jr. of Parsonsfield and his children, Caitlin and Noah Watson; her nephew, Joseph L. “Jody” Watson Jr., his wife Jane, and his mother Donna all of Parsonsfield; her dearest, life-long friends, Mark and Pat Norton of New Gloucester, their sons, Chris Norton, his wife Shannon, daughter Molly and a son on the way of Falmouth, and Matt Norton and his sons Henry and Gus, of Durango, Colo.; also several loving cousins; a large extended family and many wonderful friends.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Online condolences may be expressed at: http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book