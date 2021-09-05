NEWINGTON, N.H. – Andrew John Kowalsky Jr., 87, of 48 Captains Landing, Newington, N.H. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Andrew was born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Bloomfield, Conn. to Andrew Kowalsky Sr. and Catherine Korsnick. After graduating from Suffield Academy, he served in the Army at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, Calif. in the 1950s where he met his wife, Catherine Matisevich of San Pedro, Calif. Andrew and Catherine married in 1959 and relocated to Bloomfield, Calif. before eventually settling in Scarborough with their three children.

Andrew and Catherine were happily married until her death in 2004, and they enjoyed driving across the country together. Andrew was a committed employee of Mobil in South Portland for over 32 years, and following his retirement in 1994, he dedicated himself to his role as a grandfather to six grandchildren. He moved to Newington, N.H. in 2000 and enjoyed spending time with his dogs, boating, swimming, gardening, and hosting gatherings for his family. Andrew will always be remembered for his unique brand of humor and creative adages which will be passed down to generations of Kowalskys.

Andrew is survived by his children and their spouses, Andrew J. Kowalsky III and Carlyn of Riviera Beach, Fla., Marianne Kowalsky Dunne and Richard of Medway, Mass., and John M. Kowalsky and Loreen of Falmouth; grandchildren Andrew Kowalsky, Mary Catherine White, Nicholas Dunne, Jaclyn Dunne, Catherine Dunne, and Theodore Kowalsky; sisters Olga Kowalsky and Helen Petrunti of East Granby, Conn.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H. on Friday at 10 a.m. Visiting hours at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. on Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Newington N.H. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to

Pope Memorial Humane Society in Dover, N.H.: https://popememorialcvhs.org/.

Guest Book