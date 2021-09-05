PORTLAND – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Andrea, on August 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Manor with her son, Joe, by her side. She was 82.

She was born May 26, 1939 on Indian Island, Old Town, to Daniel and Hilda Mitchell and was raised by Mimi and Daddy Ted until her senior year of high school. Angie then went to live with her mother in Portland after she became “too much” that’s Angie! She graduated in 1958 from Deering High School. She was a proud member of The Penobscot Indian Nation.

Anyone who knew our mother knows she was one tough, independent and beautiful woman who loved to laugh, have fun, dance and would welcome you into her home with open arms and give you the clothes off her back if need be. She raised six kids on her own with love and rough times included.

She is survived by her son, Joe and better half, Gary of Westbrook, son, David and wife Josie of Ossipee, N.H., daughters Angela and Danielle of Virginia; grandkids Todd, Clinton and Alysha; and three great-grandchildren. A loving sister, Clara and brother, Murray. Andrea is also survived by her very special “God da baby”, Mary Ellen Sockabasin of Indian Island.

Andrea is preceded in passing by her daughter, Vicki and son, Donald; both of her parents; brother, Francis Mitchell and sister, Barbara Beckwith.

We would like to thank the staff at PCAL for taking care of Momma Mitchell for four years. Some very special friendships followed her care there. Special thank you to Joanie Palmer. We would also like to thank the family at St. Joseph’s who cared for her since March 2020. She was a handful but the staff on unit C took great care of her and we appreciate it. We wish we could name you all but you know who you are and we thank you. Thank you Compassus for helping Momma cross over.

There will be no visiting hours and with current Covid conditions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A private burial will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

In lieu of flowers please donate to

Unity Church

54 River Rd.

Windham, ME 04062

