AUBURN – Corrine “Connie” Ellen Johnson stepped into the arms of her Savior on Sept. 2, 2021 at The Androscoggin Hospice House. She passed away from complications of a progressive disease.

Connie was born May 12, 1934 in South Portland to Morris C. and Mabelle C. (Willard) Davis, both of whom predeceased her. Connie was also predeceased by her brother, Richard Davis of Lutherville, Md., her sister, Norma (Davis) Foss of Scarborough; and granddaughters Delaney Johnson and Lauren L Johnson.

Connie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Walter; children Craig (Denise) Johnson of Westbrook and Sarasota Fla., David (Robin) Johnson of South Glens Falls N.Y., Mark Johnson of Raymond, Mary (Robert) Champagne of Cranston, R.I., Karen Johnson of Fort Fairfield, and Andrew (Brenda) Johnson of Raymond; in addition to 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Connie attended South Portland schools and worked briefly as a hairdresser and for Central Maine Power before marrying Walter and settling into her role as mom and homemaker. She was active in the ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship through the ‘Good News’ and ‘Five day’ clubs that she hosted in her home for over 30 years. Connie regarded her neighborhood as her mission field, her door always open to all ages but especially to children. She found it very important to advocate for children to attend either Good News Bible camp, Word of Life camp or Bible Memory Association by talking to parents personally as well as completing camp application for each child. If a child could not attend due to the child’s family financial difficulties, she makes sure to find a sponsor or even pay for that child to go out of her own pocket. Her life was one full of faith, hope, and love.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at Bridgton hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, and The Androscoggin Hospice House for their dedicated, compassionate, and tireless care during the final weeks of Connie’s life. Their support, guidance, and kindness has meant more than they may ever know.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 10. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in Connie’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Maine or to Androscoggin Hospice House.

