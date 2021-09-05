CAPE ELIZABETH – Curtis Mark Hazlett, a retired journalist and former managing editor of The Portland Press Herald, died August 31, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial House hospice from complications of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was 68. At Curt’s request, there will be a private family service. Curt was born in Natrona Heights, Pa., a small steel mill and coal mining town near Pittsburgh, 1953. He attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio and graduated in 1975 with a degree in journalism, where he was named that year’s outstanding journalism graduate and was editor of the daily campus newspaper. Curt loved newspapers and news, and was served well by good writing skills and a desire to know what was really going on, whether it be in city hall or at a house fire. Curt’s newspaper career led him to successful careers with Reuters, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post where he was the business editor, and finally The Portland Press Herald. Following his retirement from The Portland Press Herald, Curt did consulting work for multiple newspapers in the United States and abroad. Curt is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Wendy Wallis; his brother, Doug Hazlett and wife Kim in New Limerick; his niece, Mary Kate Povak in Queensbury, N.Y., his niece, Greta Hazlett in Istanbul, Turkey, and his nephew, Curtis Hazlett in Windham, N.H. Curt is also the great-uncle for six nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marion Hazlett; and his older brother, Dennis Hazlett. To share memories of Curt, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

Guest Book