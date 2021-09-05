FALMOUTH – Daniel H. Bryant, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday August 27, 2021 with family by his side, apparently called home by his wife on the day of their 66th wedding anniversary.He was born to John C. and Margaret True Bryant on March 4, 1933 in South Freeport, and spent his youth there as well as in Yarmouth and South Portland. He graduated in 1951 from North Yarmouth Academy, where he was class president. There he met his future wife of 63 years, the former Janice Grant. Dan excelled in basketball and baseball and was named Most Valuable Player in the 1951 CCC basketball tournament. He went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Orono in 1955 where he was a member and president of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation, he served active duty with the 3rd Infantry Division at Ft. Benning Georgia as a 2nd Lieutenant, followed by 14 years in the Army Reserves reaching the rank of Major.Dan spent his career in industrial packaging, beginning with the H. Berger Paper Company of Lawrence, Mass., which he eventually ran as its president for many years, with stints at Weyerhauser Corp., Borden Resinite Films, Hollywood Plastics, and Interflex Films. He ended his career at Maine Shipping & Packaging Supply in Portland, which he purchased with his son Jeffrey in 1988.He was always heavily involved in community leadership. He started his family in Hampden, Maine, where he was president of the JayCees, and assumed the same role in Hampton, N.H. when he brought his family there in 1965. In Hampton, he was also chairman of the town budget committee, football coach and president of the Hampton Youth Association, as well as chairman in the 1970’s of both the Hampton and Winnacunnet H.S. school boards.Known as “Flannel” to his siblings and “The Bear” to his family and many friends, Dan was a gregarious, ebullient, positive presence wherever he went. He was well known for his elaborate story and joke telling skills, which he could relate with astounding precision. Always assuming the role of camp cook on camping, hunting and fishing trips, his skills were famous or notorious, depending on who you asked. He loved to dance, and his skills were often on display at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook, where he spent his later years. Always dedicated to his wife and deeply involved with all his children and grandchildren’s lives, he was much loved by all and will be missed more than he could possibly know.He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife Janice (Grant); his siblings John C. Jr. of Everett, Wash., Margo Fisher of Pahrump, Nev., Priscilla Eames of Portsmouth, N.H., Douglas of Las Vegas, Nev.; and also his dedicated long-time companions Travis and Cat-Cat. He is survived by his brother David and wife Irene of Hampden; son Daniel Jr. (Bambi) and their children Kayla Scharsch (Cameron) and Colby, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter Cynthia Waring (Gary) of Middlesex, Vt. and her children Anthony Naples of Burlington, Vt., Joseph Naples of Southern Pines. N.C., Nicole Leslie (Chris) of Holly Springs, Ga.; son Jeffrey (Sandy) of Cumberland and their children William of Revere, Mass., Nathan and Jordan of Cumberland; and daughter Susan Mahalaris (Leo) of Southbridge, Mass.; also six (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren.Special thanks to the staff of Stroudwater Lodge, Falmouth House, Compassus Hospice, and Courtney McEachern.A celebration of Dan and Jan’s lives are being planned. A date and time will be announced.Cremation arrangements are in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, where online condolences can be shared at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s name to the:Animal Refuge Leagueof Greater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook ME 04089

