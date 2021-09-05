PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Lowery, 82, of Portland, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Auburn, March 28, 1939, the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Small) Parks. She was educated in Portland and graduated from Portland High School. Elizabeth married Patrick J. “Joe” Lowery in 1957 and together raised their children and grandchildren all while having a full time career at Unum.

Elizabeth was well known for her ability to make everyone laugh and always speak the truth! She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling with her husband for vacations. Many of her vacations were spent in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Elizabeth also enjoyed knitting, playing beano, and visiting the different casinos along her travels.

Mrs. Lowery was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Sylvia Porter and a brother, Frank Parks.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick J. Lowery; her children, Ruth Daigler and her husband David of Old Orchard Beach, Lisa Whitmore and her husband William of Scarborough and Jay Lowery and his wife Kathy of Cumberland; her grandchildren, Bill Kimball, Meghan Seekins and her husband Tom, Emily Richard and her husband Rob, Caroline Whitmore, Jamie Piacentini and her husband Ryan, Jeanna Lowery and John Lowery Jr. and his wife Wendy; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at Gosnell House for their wonderful care and compassion provided.

All services for Elizabeth will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Elizabeth’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Guest Book