SCARBOROUGH – Judy Bromley passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. Judy was born on July 22, 1941 in Westbrook to John E Rand and Ernestine Chase Rand.During her childhood she had wonderful memories of Campfire Girls and making new friends. She enjoyed spending time with family at the Rand family home on Oak Hill Road in Standish and the Chase family home on Grafton St in Portland.Judy graduated from Deering High School in 1959 where she made many lifelong friends, played the flute in the band and was involved in other clubs and activities. She graduated from The University of Maine at Orono in 1963.On August 8, 1964 she married Francis H (Joe) Bromley. They had 52 wonderful years of marriage.She started her teaching career in Grafton, Mass. and Falmouth, Maine before becoming a full time mother. When her girls were in school full time she accepted a position at Casco Bank as a Coin roller, from there she became a Head Teller and with her teaching background she became Teller Trainer. Throughout her banking career she made many wonderful friends whom she kept in contact with even after her retirement in 2006 from TD Bank.She and Joe enjoyed many trips to Aruba, spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was taking the grandsons to the frog pond or baking with her granddaughters there was always fun to be had.Judy is survived by her daughters Ellen (Chris) Pallotta, Kathy (Tim) O’Brien; grandchildren, Samantha (Dana) Larrabee, Ryan (Chelsey) Pallotta, Caroline and Peter O’Brien; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Cole Larrabee and Eli Pallotta. Brother J. Chase Rand and wife Judy; sister-in-law Anita Pendexter; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration reception at Kathy O’Brien’s home 255 Black Point Road, Scarborough on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.At Judy’s request, her body was donated to The Anatomical Donor Program at The University of New England.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made inJudy’s honor to:The First CongregationalChurch Memorial Fund161 Black Point Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074

