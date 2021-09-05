OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Joan Sylvester Foley, 69, of Old Orchard Beach, died August 31, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1952 in Portland, a beloved daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Mildred (Neally) Sylvester. Joanie attended local schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1970. She also obtained her cosmetology license and enjoyed doing manicures and pedicures from her home.

From the time of her marriage on May 28, 1977, until her passing, this devoted wife and mother of the Catholic faith was a free spirited, non-judgmental woman who had a heart of gold and passed down her compassionate nature to her daughters and grandsons.

Joanie worked at Unum for 33 years as a switchboard operator in telecommunications and later as an operator at Northern Light Mercy Hospital. She will be remembered for her love of spending time at the beach with family, live local music and her quirky style.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John M. Foley Jr.; two daughters, Tara Foley-Canwell (son-in-law of 20 years, Thomas W Canwell) of Upstate New York and Tasha Foley of Falmouth; two grandsons, Rocco and Nicholas Deschambault; brother-in-law, Paul K. Foley and his wife Mary Ann of Portland; sisters Ann and Marlene; cousins Cindy Morey and Diane Rummel; her best friend, Maria Globus. Many, formally of East Deering, were like sisters to Joanie.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Joanie’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association.

