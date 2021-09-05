SCARBOROUGH – Joanne Burns Sorenson, of 257 Canco Rd., Unit 125, Portland, gracefully passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Joanne was born in Friendship, and was the daughter of Roland A. Burns and Araminta Burns, on Nov. 3, 1931.

Joanne grew up in the great depression and World War II, where she was the eldest of four children, bothers Roland, Robert and Richard. The family grew up in the Belfast area, and then moved to Lincoln, where Joanne graduated high school from Mattanawcook Academy, in 1949. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Farmington State Teacher’s College in 1953 and furthered her education receiving a master’s degree from the University of Maine. In 1953, she was also runner-up in the Miss Maine Contest. Joanne then became a school teacher and taught in the school systems of Orono, Caribou and Presque Isle, the latter where she was cadet supervisor at Aroostook State Teacher’s College. She then moved to Camden where she taught 4th grade for 25-plus years in the Camden-Rockport school system (SAD #28).

Joanne and her husband, Richard “Dick” lived in Camden, 12 Alden St., and both taught in the school system and were active in the community. They brought up three children in Camden, Jan, Jon and Stein Sorenson. She always focused and encouraged them in academics and athletics and all three graduated from Camden-Rockport, High School. Her 28 years there were her happiest time of her life. While in Camden, she belonged to the Knox County Teacher’s Association where during her tenure, served as president and past president.

In 2000, Joanne moved to Portland living at Tara Condominiums on Lambert Street, Millbrook Estates on East Bridge Street in Westbrook and then finally moving to the Woods at Canco in Portland, December of 2020. While in Portland she belonged to a Book Club, stayed active with UMaine Farmington Alumni, the Cumberland County Teacher’s Association, and joined one of her favorite organizations, the Red Hat Club. Joanne loved to read and watch her grandchildren participate in many activities – academics, arts, church, sports, etc.

Joanne leaves with much love her three children, Jan Leslie Brogdon and her husband Matt, of Denver, Jon Frederick Sorenson and his wife Karen, of Boxford, Mass., and Stein Lars Sorenson of Auburn, Wash. She had eight grandchildren, Tim and Megan Brogdon; Madeline, Jon Jr. “Jack”, Anna and Richard H. Sorenson “Henry”; and Kai and Julia Sorenson. Joanne also leaves her husband Dick’s first family, stepson, Aaron Sorenson and his wife Patti, stepdaughter, Shelley and Bill Nickerson, and stepdaughter, Colleen Woods and her husband Frank. She had three step-grandchildren, Holly and David Peterson and Aaron Miller. She leaves two brothers, Roland A. Burns and his wife, Diane of Freeport, and their daughter, Kristen and son, Eric; Richard and his wife Victoria of Windham, and their sons Aaron, Matthew and Ethan; Matthew, being special to Aunt Joanne by giving up one of his kidney’s to his father.

She was predeceased by brother, Robert A. Burns of Lincolnville, his wife, Betty Ann and their two children, Vicki Lynn and Corey.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St., in Portland, which will be followed by a reception at the same facility. In addition, there will be a service at the gravesite, at the Burn’s family plots, on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. The cemetery is the Maplewood Cemetery, 24 Ducktrap Rd. in Lincolnville.

Guest Book