SOUTH PORTLAND – Jimmy Ray Messmer of South Portland died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on August 28, 2021 at the age of 79.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna; his daughter, Karen and husband Richard Carter of South Portland, his son David Messmer and wife, Catherine, of Topsham; grandchildren, Michael Carter, Christopher Carter and finance Nicole Penley of South Portland, Samantha Messmer of Gardiner, and Brian Messmer of Portland. When asked what he was most proud of, Jimmy responded, “my family”.

Jimmy was born on June 5, 1942 in Lorain, Ohio to Raymond and Bess (Delashmit) Messmer. Jimmy and his mother were on the second ship for dependents going to Germany after the war to be with his father who was stationed there while in the Army. He attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where he met his future wife on a blind date. In 1973, they decided to move their family to Maine. He often said that was one of the best decisions he ever made. In 1997, Jimmy was honored by being selected as a Bean’s Best recipient, the highest form of recognition at L.L.Bean, from where he retired.

He was a voracious reader, reading a wide variety of fiction, science fiction, and non-fiction. No matter where he was, or what room of the house he was in, he always had a book in his hand.

He loved to travel with a special affinity for cruising. He enjoyed seeing new things, eating new foods, and experiencing new customs. He would say, “The world is a fascinating place and people are interesting.” Jimmy and Anna traveled to Japan, Norway, Hawaii, England, Scotland, Ireland, Mexico, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, and Germany. They also enjoyed traveling in the US and visited Niagara Falls, went white water rafting in Alaska, rode the mules to the bottom of the grand Canyon, experienced Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. He passed his love of traveling on to his grandchildren by offering them each a trip of their choice for their high school graduation gift, which included destinations to Alaska, Bermuda/Bahamas, and Germany.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avita of Stroudwater for their care during his last year. The burial was private. Visiting hours and a Memorial service will be held at a later time. A longer version may be viewed on Hobbs Funeral Home website http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/

﻿

