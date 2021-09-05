BUXTON – Gregory A. Boyt, 72, of River Road passed away Tuesday August 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Nyack, N.Y. April 22, 1949, the son of Alexander and Helen Biltz Boyt.

Greg grew up in Cohasset, Mass. and graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Geology. He worked for several years in sales before attending and graduating from Suffolk University Law School. Greg owned and operated for several years Valve Services and Maine-ly Towers doing paper mill maintenance/shut-downs and fabrication for tuna towers. He then worked as a lobsterman and fisherman out of Pine Point for over 10 years.

For the last 15 years, he has worked for the Small Business Association doing Disaster Relief.

Greg enjoyed fishing, gardening, the company of Cindy’s many animals and his desserts! And he especially enjoyed his time with all of his friends and the neighborhood kids – they were family to him.

Survivors include his companion of 25 years Cindy Cook of Buxton; his daughter, Kristin Boyt of Rye, N.H.; his sister, Susan Boyt of Chicago; nephew and godchild, Brian Boyt of Pine Point; and sister-in-law, Cindy Boyt of Old Orchard Beach.

Greg is predeceased by his parents; and three brothers, Alexander, Stewart and Andrew Boyt.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday Sept. 9 from 1-3 p.m. at The River Tap and Grill located at 54 Golf Course Lane in Hollis.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Maine Lobsterman’s Association Legal Defense Fund at:

https://mainelobstermen.org/projects/legal-defense-fund/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous