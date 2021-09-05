BUXTON – Terry Ann Levasseur, 69, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook with family at her side.

She was born in Waterville on Oct. 6, 1951, a daughter of the late Roch and Rossanna (Burns) Levasseur.

Terry attended school in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School.

Over her working years, she worked as a data analyst for both Liberty Mutual and Unum.

Terry enjoyed horseback riding and competed as a show rider, knitting, travelling, her dog, Bella, and was a Disney enthusiast. She will also be remembered for her love of family and her grandchildren that she watched in their infancy and being the cornerstone of her family.

She was active with her children in Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout roles in their younger years.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard “Lenny” Niman; a son, James Niman; and siblings Joseph Levasseur and Betty Biggins.

Terry is survived by her children Joseph Niman and his wife Misty, Samuel Niman, and Jamilyn Niman; siblings Joan Poulin and Rock Levasseur; grandchildren Finnegan and Rhys; and many nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday Sept. 7 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. At 2 p.m. a time of sharing memories of Terry’s life will begin at the funeral home. Terry’s family requests mask wearing. Burial will then immediately follow at South Buxton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Lenny and son James. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.https://www.mainefuneral.com/.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Rescue League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

