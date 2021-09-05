SACO – Priscilla Prince Kelley, 86, of Wildwood Drive, passed away unexpectedly at Southern Maine Health Care on Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on August 22, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Elsie Heap Prince.

She attended Worcester, Mass. schools. She lived in Worcester, Mass. before moving to Saco in 1978, when her husband, Bob, took a job with Saco Defense. She worked at Mutual Fire Insurance Company for a number of years before her retirement. They enjoyed many summers at their camp in Vinalhaven which Bob built.

Priscilla was an avid reader, a talented seamstress and a bird watcher, especially the hummingbirds. She also took pride in gardening at her home.

Mrs. Kelley was a parishioner and member of the Women’s Fellowship at First Parish Congregational Church UCC, Saco.

Priscilla was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert “Bob” Kelley in 2016; and her brother, Fred Lewis Prince in 1987.

She is survived by daughter, Laura Marks Harvey of Beverly, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Evan Samuel Marks and Hayley Winslow Marks; as well as a large community of friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery Rotunda on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Cousineau presiding. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is respectfully handling her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the

First Parish Church UCC Women’s Fellowship,

12 Beach St.,

Saco, ME 04072

or to the

Florence House,

190 Valley St.,

Portland, ME 04102.

