SANFORD – Lucille Laprise Nobert, 81, of Sanford, passed peacefully August 30, 2021 just days before what would have been her 60th wedding anniversary to her lifelong love, Ronald Nobert. Her family finds solace in knowing she is at peace and reunited with Ron once more.Lucille was the daughter of Edgar and Monique Laprise, born June 10, 1940. She lived in Sanford her entire life, graduating from Saint Ignatius High School’s class of 1958 and then cosmetology school. Lucille married her high school sweetheart on Sept. 4, 1961 and together they raised three children – Lory, Ken and Kelly. Her family was her life. Over the years Lucille ran her hair salon from her home and then took various other office positions that allowed her to be available to support her children and later her grandchildren in all they did.Lucille, with Ron, attended all the games, recitals and school events in which her family participated. She was a proud Mom and Memere who was always there to watch and cheer them on. Lucille looked forward to all holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed making ceramic decorations and had amassed pieces she lovingly put on display for each major holiday. She also enjoyed making and gifting pieces for her family. Lucille loved family gatherings so much she baked everyone’s favorite desserts – even if it meant staying up all night to prepare at least half a dozen choices on the table!Another of Lucille’s gifts to her children and grandchildren was sharing her love of music. She enjoyed playing piano to them, introducing them to French songs, holiday songs and silly ones that she loved.Sadly, Lucille suffered from Alzheimer’s in her last years. She slowly lost her ability to communicate with words, but her smile and her firm grip let those who loved her believe she still felt their love and presence. Occasionally “the look” would make them laugh out loud with childhood memories!Lucille was a communicant of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. She held a strong faith and belief that she would one day be reunited with those who passed before her – her parents, her brother, Roger J. Laprise, in-laws, Wilfred and Ruth Nobert, brothers-in-law William and Paul Nobert.She is survived by her daughter Lory Chase, son Kenneth Nobert and his wife Tammy, daughter Kelly LaFountain and her husband Mark; grandchildren Amanda Chase Melvin, Jason Chase, Caitlin LaFountain and Alex LaFountain. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Laprise and Jean Nobert; as well as several nieces and nephews.Her family would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Sanford for the loving and compassionate care they provided Lucille during her stay with them.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery located on Stanly Road in Springvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers,please honor Lucille by sending donations to:Pinnacle Health and Rehab SanfordResident Council Fund1142 Main St.Sanford, ME 04073 or to:Alzheimer’s Associations on their website atact.alz.org﻿

