Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 9/13 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall

Wed. 9/15 11 a.m. Community Development Community City Hall

Wed. 9/15 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Fri. 9/10 1 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom

Mon. 9/13 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 9/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/15 1 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom

Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 9/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 9/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 9/13 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Recreation Committee

Tues. 9/14 Climate Resiliency Task Force

Wed. 9/15 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 9/14 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop with Community Center Committee Russell Room

Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: