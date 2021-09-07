Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  9/13  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Wed.  9/15  11 a.m.  Community Development Community  City Hall

Wed.  9/15  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Fri.  9/10  1 p.m.  Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom

Mon.  9/13  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  9/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/15  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/15  1 p.m.  Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom

Wed.  9/15  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  9/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  9/16  6 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  9/13  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Mon.  9/13  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Mon.  9/13  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee

Tues.  9/14  Climate Resiliency Task Force

Wed.  9/15  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  9/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/16  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  9/14  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  9/14  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop with Community Center Committee  Russell Room

Wed.  9/15  5 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

