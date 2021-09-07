Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 9/13 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Wed. 9/15 11 a.m. Community Development Community City Hall
Wed. 9/15 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Fri. 9/10 1 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom
Mon. 9/13 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 9/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/15 1 p.m. Mare Brook Watershed Management Advisory Committee/Zoom
Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 9/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 9/13 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Recreation Committee
Tues. 9/14 Climate Resiliency Task Force
Wed. 9/15 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 9/14 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop with Community Center Committee Russell Room
Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room
Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
