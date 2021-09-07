On Saturday, Sept. 11, Topsham will honor victims of the 9/11 attacks with a Memorial Tribute, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the flagpole center of the Town Hall and at the Public Service building at 100 Main St.

Speakers will include Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin and Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky, who was serving in the United States Navy as a pilot at the time of the attacks, will speak to honor those lost and affected by the attacks.

Paramedic/Fire Fighter Elizabeth Reeves of Topsham Fire and Rescue, who was a Fire Department New York employee on the day of the attacks, will share her reflections, and Pastor Mark Rockwood will give a benediction.

As part of the Memorial, following the speakers, the names of each of the victims of the 9/11 attacks will be read.

