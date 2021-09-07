Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  9/9  5 p.m.  Facilities Committee  Public Safety Building

Mon.  9/13  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Mon.  9/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  9/9  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  9/13  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  9/15  4 p.m.  Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  9/15  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed.  9/15  7:30 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Prince Memorial Library

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Thur.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/9  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Committee

Mon.  9/13  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  9/13  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  9/14  1 p.m.  Highland Lake Leadership Team Education and Outreach Committee

Tues.  9/14  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/9  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  Town Hall

Thur.  9/9  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee  Town Hall

Mon. 9/13  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  9/14  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Wed.  9/15  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat.  9/11  8 a.m.  Senior Housing Forum

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/13  6 p.m.  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Wed.  9/15  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/9  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Thur.  9/9  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Fri.  9/10  8 a.m.  Economic Development – Wyman Station Group  Community Room

Fri.  9/10  9 a.m.  Economic Development – Village Visioning Group  Community Room

Mon.  9/13  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  9/13   4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  9/13  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  Community Room

Tues.  9/14  5:30 p.m.  Pesticides Advisory Task Force  Community Room

Tues.  9/14  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Log Cabin

Wed.  9/15  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Communications Subcommittee  Community Room

Wed.  9/15  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Community Room

Thur.  9/16  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

