Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 9/9 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building
Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Mon. 9/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 9/15 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Wed. 9/15 7:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Prince Memorial Library
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/9 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee
Mon. 9/13 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 9/14 1 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team Education and Outreach Committee
Tues. 9/14 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall
Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall
Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall
Tues. 9/14 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Sat. 9/11 8 a.m. Senior Housing Forum
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Fri. 9/10 8 a.m. Economic Development – Wyman Station Group Community Room
Fri. 9/10 9 a.m. Economic Development – Village Visioning Group Community Room
Mon. 9/13 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 9/13 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room
Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force Community Room
Tues. 9/14 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Log Cabin
Wed. 9/15 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Communications Subcommittee Community Room
Wed. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room
Thur. 9/16 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
