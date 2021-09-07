Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 9/9 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building

Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Mon. 9/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 9/15 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed. 9/15 7:30 p.m. Library Advisory Board Prince Memorial Library

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/9 8:30 a.m. Community Development Committee

Mon. 9/13 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Tues. 9/14 1 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team Education and Outreach Committee

Tues. 9/14 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/9 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall

Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall

Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall

Tues. 9/14 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center

Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Sat. 9/11 8 a.m. Senior Housing Forum

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall

Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

Thur. 9/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

Fri. 9/10 8 a.m. Economic Development – Wyman Station Group Community Room

Fri. 9/10 9 a.m. Economic Development – Village Visioning Group Community Room

Mon. 9/13 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 9/13 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room

Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Task Force Community Room

Tues. 9/14 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Log Cabin

Wed. 9/15 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Communications Subcommittee Community Room

Wed. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room

Thur. 9/16 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

