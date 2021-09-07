BIDDEFORD — Jean M. Roberge, 94, of Bow, New Hampshire, formerly of Biddeford, passed away in the early hours of May 6, 2020, at his home in Bow, New Hampshire.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1926, in St. Come, Quebec Canada, son of Jean and Alice (Aubin) Roberge.

He was educated in Canada. After moving to the States, he worked in the Biddeford/Saco mills, and eventually became a mechanical engineer, spending many years with Fluor Corporation. On May 19, 1956, he married Rejane T. Dutremble at St. Andre Church in Biddeford. They continued on to raise a family together.

Jean is survived by his two daughters, Annette Snyder and her significant other Jim Magee of Bow, New Hampshire, and Gisele Samson of Calgary, AB, Canada; five grandchildren, Shane Snyder and his wife Janice of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Charlene Roy and her husband Peter of Epsom, New Hampshire, Ian Samson and his wife Tiffany of Calgary, AB, Daniel Snyder and his significant other Jen Silva of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Kathleen Cox and her husband Ryan of Calgary, AB; five great-grandchildren, Ali Rynasko, Isabella Snyder, Hazel Roy, Oliver Samson, and Elodie Roy; his sister, Frances Allen of Old Orchard Beach; brother-in-law Mel Dutremble and his wife Doris of Hampton, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jean loved getting together with friends to play cards, as well as square dancing with his wife. He is a life member of the Biddeford-Saco Elks Club and helped out at weekly Bingo Nights and La Kermesse.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Rejane (Dutremble) Roberge, in 2011, and three sisters, Henrietta Perigny, Suzanne Bolduc, and Louise Laverriere.

A funeral outside of Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11th, 2021, at Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 0405. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, New Hampshire 03301 www.crvna.org/

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: