SACO — Billy G. Collins, 81, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at home.

He was born in Keith, West Virginia, on May 30, 1940, a son of Frank and Dolly (Laws) Collins.

Billy met his wife Jacqueline while serving in the United States Navy. They were married on April 4, 1959, at the Chelsea Naval Chapel, Chelsea, Massachusetts. The couple lived in Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts area for 10 years before moving to Saco in 1969.

Billy was employed by the Canteen Company for over 25 years, retiring in 2006.

Billy had many hobbies. Earlier in life he enjoyed bowling and square dancing and more recently he liked to garden and watch westerns on television. When he had time, he would squeeze in a nap on his swing in the garage. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by: five siblings, Pauline, Frank Jr., Lewis James, John and Donald Ray.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Jacqueline (Jacques) Collins; four sons, Steven A. Collins and his wife Pamela, James L. Collins and his wife Deb, Wayne P. Collins and his wife Theresa and David A. Collins and his wife Diana. He is also survived by: four grandchildren, Beth, Patrick, Tyler, and Kayla; two great-grandchildren, Charlize and Zoie; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Billy’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In-lieu of flowers donations can be made in Billy’s name to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Rte. 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME. 04105

