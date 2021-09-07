Addie Yenco 1929 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Addie Yenco, 91, of Lisbon Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 1, 2021, at Winship Green in Bath after a period of declining health. She was born in Lincoln, N.H. on Dec. 4, 1929, to Wilford and Elizabeth (Albert) Lantiegne. In 1942 she moved to Brunswick, Maine, and was a graduate of the Brunswick High School class of 1947, residing in Brunswick until 1955 before moving to Lisbon Falls in 1955. In 1954 she married Paul J. Yenco at St. John’s Church in Brunswick. In her teen years she worked at at Tondreau’s Market, Glengarry Spring, Jarvis Restaurant, and the Naval PX at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. After graduation from high school she worked at the Brunswick Water and Sewer from 1948 until 1962, until the adoption of her son, Stephen, that same year. From 1974 to 1987 she also worked for the Lisbon School Deptment in the hot lunch program. She was an avid swimmer having first learned to swim at “Gravity” on the East Branch of the Pemigewasset River in her hometown of Lincoln, N.H., and was member of the YWCA in Lewiston. She was also the former Red Hat Queen for the Scarlet O’Hatters, and also a member of the Baptist Women’s Group. She was very active in her church. First at St. Cyril and Methodious and later at Holy Trinity both in Lisbon Falls serving as a greeter and cantor and was known for her great singing voice in the church choir. She is survived by her son, Stephen and his partner Monique Heckenberg of Lisbon Falls. Her brother, Maurice and wife Mary Ann of Rochester, N.H., and several nieces and nephews. She was predceased by her husband, Paul. Sister, Aline Ouellitte and along with brothers, Roger and Rom. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lisbon Falls and masks will be required due to the ongoing pandemic. At this time we would like to the thank the staff at Winship Green in Bath along with the folks at Constellation Hospice for the wonderful care you gave the “Queen Mom” over the past few months. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls. http://www.crosmanfuenralhome.com.

