ROCHESTER, N.H. – John B. Andrews, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021 in Rochester, N.H., surrounded by those he loved.

Born in Bridgton on July 14, 1946, the son of Harold P. and Thelma M. Andrews. He graduated Yarmouth High School, class of 1964. He attended the University of Southern Maine, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1968. It was there that he met his lovely wife, Sharon, whom he married in the Summer of 1969.

He later went on to receive his JD from the University of Maine School of Law in 1971. Following law school he worked as a lobbyist for the Maine Municipal Association and went on to become the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Municipal Association (NHMA) until his retirement in 2009.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; his daughter, Betsey Andrews Parker and her husband Kelly, of Dover, N.H., his son, John Andrews and wife Jessica of Boxborough, Mass., and his son, Matthew Andrews of South Portland. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Daniel, Lotus, Margaret, Eben, Andrew, Nathan, Sarah, Catherine, and Charles.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Taskers Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home which will be followed by a friends and family reception in Dover, N.H.

John believed in service to others, education, and civic engagement.

Please go to http://www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to

Community Action Partnership of Strafford County,

577 Central Ave., Suite 10,

Dover, NH 03820

or a charity of your choice in his honor.

