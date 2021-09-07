ROCKPORT

Woods walks with Coastal Mountains Land Trust

The Trails Challenge hiking series will host the guided walk “Beyond the Beech Nut, Discovering the Ecosystems of Beech Hill” from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beech Hill Preserve, 316 Beech Hill Road.

This walk will explore the unique ecosystems in the upper and lower fields that make Beech Hill Preserve a haven for birds, bees, and beyond. The focus will be on the ecological factors that shape land management and give the public the special opportunity to explore the secret and hidden treasures of Beech Hill.

For more details, email [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Walking tours, open house at Brick Store Museum

Brick Store Museum, at 117 Main St., will host the following events this week:

Historic District Walking Tours will depart from the museum at noon Thursday and again on Saturday, each detailing the history of the historic homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood. The cost is free for members and $10 for all others.

A Museum Open House will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. This event invites the community to view the new exhibit, “Who Makes History? How Peoples, Museums and Archaeology Can Tell the Full Story,” inviting guests to discover two recent archaeological projects in the Kennebunks. At 5:30 p.m., brief talks by team leaders of both archaeology teams will lead to a Q&A session. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

A free After-Hours at the Museum event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. to introduce the new “Caleb Cole: Remains” contemporary exhibit.

A Kennebunk Beach History Walking Tour will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Trinity Chapel, along Railroad Avenue at Kennebunk Beach. The walk is about a one-mile loop, 60-90 minutes; $5 for members, $10 for all others.

To reserve a spot on a walking tour or register for the open house, call 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

WELLS

Library hosting youth program Wednesday

Wells Public Library will host the youth program Random Fandom at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1434 Post Road.

This group meets at the beginning of each month to explore new popular themes.

This month the theme will be all about the Marvel character Loki. Youth in grades 5-8 are invited to come share, make crafts, eat snacks, and play games.

For more details, contact Meghan Osmolski at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WELLS

Learn about electric cars and test drive one, too

The Town of Wells Energy Advisory Committee will be offering an Electric Car Show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Public Library, 1434 Post Road.

Attendees can learn how much has changed with electric vehicles (EV’s) including how they’re now virtually maintenance free, have extended mileage to travel farther between charges, and enjoy enhanced acceleration speeds. Local EV owners will be in attendance to explain the benefits of EV’s from a true owner’s perspective and dealers of the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kone, Chevy Bolt, Kia Nero, and the new VW and Ford Mustang will be on hand to answer all technical questions. Test drives will be offered too.

This event is free to the public.

For more details, call the town office at 646-5113.

BRUNSWICK

Live music, lots of art at Second Friday ArtWalk

The Second Friday ArtWalk will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the downtown area.

Experience art, live music, and artist receptions. More than 30 indoor and outdoor pop-up artists and makers will set up along Maine and Pleasant streets. Live music will be performed at four venues along Maine Street, will include Off Their Rockers and Taylor Watkins, both from 4 to 6 p.m.; Eight Balls Band from 5 to 7 p.m., and Northern Lights Strings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A children’s magic show with Magician Noah Pulsifer will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at 128 Maine St.

Visits can visit galleries, unique shops, and cafes and enjoy Brunswick’s many outside and inside dining opportunities.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Rescue groups to hold 9/11 memorial observance

South Portland Fire & Rescue will hold a memorial observance commemorating the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cash Corner Fire Station at 360 Main St. Police, fire and other city officials will speak and there will be on-air announcements made by the dispatch center to recognize the times that the first and second towers were struck. The public is invited to attend. Onsite parking is limited.

The ceremony will last approximately one hour, at which time on-duty crews and apparatus will return to their respective stations. On-duty personnel will continue to mark other significant times of the day, including the collapse times of both buildings, with apparatus displays and salutes.

NORWAY

Block party to be held at Temple Street Dance Park

DJ Thunder will provide the tunes from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Temple Street Dance Park, located behind the Art Moves Dance Studio building on Temple Street at 13 Cottage.

Temple Street will be closed the through traffic during that time to allow folks to spill out beyond the parking lot while dancing and watching performances by Brio Dance Studio, Collective Motion, Cosmic Creations and others. Impromptu showcases are also welcome.

This is a free and family friendly afternoon for all. Attendees should bring their own chairs, healthy beverages and snacks. There are eating establishments and public parking lots nearby.

To learn more, contact [email protected] or call 743-5569.

CAMDEN

Free concert by Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra

Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra (MoJO) will perform a free concert of traditional big band, Latin, funk, and blues instrumentals at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Camden Amphitheatre at 55 Main St.

The performance also will include a few vocal numbers and some patriotic tunes, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating.

For more details, visit librarycamden.org.

BRUNSWICK

Community BBQ and 9/11 ceremony planned Saturday

The Brunswick Downtown Association is teaming up with American Legion Post No. 20 to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a remembrance ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the Lower Town Mall, with some seating provided. A special tribute will be held honoring local first responders.

The ceremony will be followed by live music, food, and mingling.

A free barbecue meal will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Brunswick Town Mall (Green). Limit is one meal per person. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

This is a family friendly event with a variety of fun activities available, including an ice cream truck , tractor-train rides, exploring of Brunswick firetrucks and police cars, a

bounce house

Live music will be by the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra at noon and the Salty Dogs Band from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Visit brunswickdowntown.org or call 729-4439 for updates.

SCARBOROUGH

Kids fishing derby Saturday at camping resort

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will host its 34th Annual Kids Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bayleys Camping Resort.

The event is free for children ages 4-15. Only live bait is allowed; worms will be available for purchase.

Prizes will be awarded for largest trout and bass caught in three age categories.

There will be free t-shirts for the children, while supplies last, plus drawings for other prizes.

Adults are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

For more details, contact the club at [email protected], or go to scarboroughkiwanis.org.

PORTLAND

B’nai Portland to host virtual High Holiday services

B’nai Portland will host virtual High Holiday services via Zoom again this year, beginning with a Rosh Ha’Shanah morning service from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

A Kol Nidre evening service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and a Yom Kippur morning service with Yizkor will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The cost of each event is $18 per person, or attend all three events for $45 per person. Students of B’nai Portland and seniors may attend free of charge.

For more details, go to [email protected].

OGUNQUIT

Plein air painters to have their day in Perkins Cove

The Town of Ogunquit will host its first Plein Air painting event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Cove.

Both professional and amateur artists will participate in the competition. David Lussier, a nationally recognized plein air artist and instructor, will be a judge and provide a demonstration.

Spectators are invited to watch the painters create their masterpieces throughout Perkins Cove and the Marginal Way. There will be a “wet paint sale” and a display of their paintings in Perkins Cove from 4 to 6 p.m.

A special plein air painting class for the firemen of Ogunquit will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon . At noon, a student a cappella group from Wells will sing the national anthem followed by a moment of silence to remember those lost on 9/11/01.

Rain date is Sunday.

For more information go to perkinscovepleinair.com or townofogunquit.org.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

New art exhibits feature works of DeBiase, Wallace

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center are hosting two new art exhibits through the month of October, featuring the works of Carrabassett Valley artists Bailey DeBiase and Jill Snyder Wallace.

Entitled “Delicate Balance: Interpreting Nature,” this joint exhibit will be open for viewing in the lobby gallery at 3209 Carrabassett Dr. No.3 during the library’s new fall hours, which are now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

An outdoor wine and cheese reception also will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

HALLOWELL

Watch sculptors carve granite blocks in coming week

The Hallowell Granite Symposium has received a $5,000 donation from Kennebec Savings Bank to support its work, to unfold from Saturday through Sept. 19 on the grounds of Stevens Commons, adjacent to Erskine Hall, Beech Street.

Six of Maine’s most notable sculptors will be on hand to transform granite blocks quarried in Hallowell into works of art inspired by one of the four “Maine200” Bicentennial themes. The public will be invited to visit the site to watch the sculptures develop daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors will vote for their favorite sculpture and one or more will be permanently placed in the city of Hallowell to commemorate the Maine State Bicentennial.

The weeklong event is free and open to all.

For more details, go to hallowellgranitesymposium.org.

