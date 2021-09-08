GORHAM – Debra D. Burke, 68, of Saco Street, died peacefully on September 4, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side.Debra was born in Portland, Maine on May 1, 1953 the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Mellon) Sacco. She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1972. On June 23, 2001, Debra married the love of her life, William P. Burke in South Portland, ME.Debra worked for many years in the private sector doing payroll, and accounts receivable. She worked for the Federal VA in Texas for several years as a supervisor in the accounting department. In 2013, Debra returned to Maine and R.T.P. (Regional Transportation Program) in the accounting department where she remained until her retirement in 2020.She was a member of the Harold T. Andrews Post, Ladies Auxiliary, Portland Eagles Club, and the Loyal Order of Moose in Scarborough.In her spare time Debra loved to go camping, starting with a tent and working her way up to a camper. She loved being in the outdoors, meeting new people at the campground, and traveling with Bill to many destinations. She was an avid reader, but most enjoyed her time surrounded by her family and friends. She was out spoken, strong willed and a go getter who would help anyone who asked.Debra was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne T. and Gary Sacco. She is survived by her husband, William P. Burke of Gorham; a daughter, Kimberly and her husband Bob Leclair of Saco; two sons, Kevin Koenig and his fiancé Cathy Beaupre of NH, and John Ferrara of TX; two sisters, Mary Lou and her husband, Jim Woods of South Portland, and Clara Sacco of South Portland; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Debra’s life will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00am at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Debra’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Debra’s memory to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House/Hospice of Southern Maine,390 US Route 1,Scarborough, ME 04074

