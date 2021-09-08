Ruth M. (Savage) Green 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Ruth M. (Savage) Green, 89, of Brunswick passed away following a period of declining health on August 30, 2021, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Moscow, Maine on Feb. 5, 1932, the daughter of Wallace and Bessie Savage. She moved to Portland in the early 1940’s and attended Portland High School, where she met her future husband, Arnold Green. Ruth and Arnold graduated from Portland High School in June of 1950 and were married later that same year on Sept. 9. They were married for 54 years until Arnold’s death in 2004. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was also predeceased by a sister, Betty Ann Fournier, and an infant brother, Roger Savage. She is survived by her five children, Arnold Green, II, (Dianne) of Hooksett, N.H., Deborah Camillucci (Scott) of Harpswell, Joy Palmer (Jeff) of Warren, Jason Green (Gwen) of Chicago, Ill. and Tom Green of Brunswick. Also, a brother, Richard Greenwald of Gardiner; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Nicholas, Joey, Anna, Sarah, Alexander, and Amanda; and four great-grandchildren, Camden, Nolan, Charlotte, and Finn. Following her husband’s graduation from Yale University in 1954, she and Arnold lived on Westover Air Base in Chicopee, Mass. while he served his country in the Air Force Reserves. Following his discharge from active duty in 1956, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, then to Des Moines, Iowa, then to White Plains, N.Y. finally settling in Westport, Conn. for 25 years before retiring to Brunswick in 1996. She attended numerous sporting events to cheer on her children in football, basketball, baseball, field hockey, track, and swimming. Outside of her children’s events she was not an avid sports fan. Which makes it all the more remarkable that she was in a photo shoot with Olympic skiing champion Jean Claude Killy, had dinner with baseball legend, Stan Musial, and once shared a cab with the great one, Wayne Gretzky. Ruth enjoyed gardening, knitting, and cooking. She will be remembered as a wonderful mom and Nannie who, above all else, treasured visits and phone calls from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday and always sent a card (check enclosed). A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ruth’s life on Friday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Church at 917 Harpswell Neck Road in Harpswell. The Reverend Ron McLaughlin will be officiating. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to the: Harpswell Heritage Land Trust 153 Harpswell Neck Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079

