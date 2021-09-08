HOLLIS – Kim Elizabeth McDonough, 59, was granted her angel wings on September 4, 2021, with her children by her side.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., noon, at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A Catholic graveside service will immediately follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery, Rt. 35, in Hollis. A celebration of life will be held at The Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., in Portland from 2-5 p.m

