Robert C. Crane 1921 – 2021 CAPE ELIZABETH -Robert C. Crane passed away on August 30, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at the age of 100. His sons Bob and Doug were by his side. He is survived by his son, Robert T. “Bob” Crane and wife Lori Hall, his son, Douglas N. “Doug” Crane and wife Deje Crane; his grandchildren Nicholas Crane, Dana Crane, Tenzin Crane, and Matthew Hall; and his great-grandson, Marlin Kueneke. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth K. “Betty” Crane; as well as siblings Carl Crane, Howard Crane and Eleanor Potter. Dad was born on May 9, 1921, the son of Frank N. Crane and Ingrid Carlson Crane in Newington, Conn. He graduated from Newington High School in 1939 and enrolled at the University of Connecticut. At the end of his sophomore year, he withdrew and enlisted in the Army Air Force. He attended flight school and after receiving his wings was sent to Chelveston, England in 1943 where he piloted a B-17 for 36 combat missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. After completing military service Bob returned to UCONN to complete his education and it was there that he met his future wife, Betty. One of their early dates was a ski trip to North Conway, N.H.. In the late 1940s, that meant a train ride from New Haven, Conn. to North Conway, N.H., followed by a horse drawn wagon ride to the base lodge at Cranmore Mountain. Skiing became a lifelong passion for Bob and Betty. They owned ski chalets at Pleasant Mountain (Shawnee Peak) and Sugarloaf USA. They often skied 60-70 days a season and, remarkably, were still skiing downhill into their late 80s and early 90s. The two were active members of the Sugarloaf Cardiac Club for many years. During their retirement they joined with ski buddies and travelled to the great ski resorts of Europe, the western United States and Canada. Bob and Betty were married on Sept. 20, 1947 and together they raised two sons, first in West Hartford, Conn., then Longmeadow Mass., and starting in 1963 at Pond Cove Park in Cape Elizabeth. Bob was truly a member of “The Greatest Generation” as described by Tom Brokaw in the book by the same name. These were Americans who grew up during the Depression years and served in WWII, and who returned from the conflict not considering themselves heroes but rather wanting to work, have a family and realize the American dream. Bob’s life was characterized by leadership, devotion, service, and a passion for the arts. In his younger years he was an Eagle Scout and became the Senior Scout Leader of his troop. He had musical and artistic talents encouraged by his mother. He played the piano and organ throughout his life and frequently substituted for the organist at The First Congregational (Meeting House Hill) Church where he was a member for over 50 years. One highlight of his life was playing the Kotzschmar organ on opening night of the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium in Portland. After retirement from business, he learned to paint watercolors. Over 35 years he exhibited a skillful hand at perspective, painting many wonderful representations of landscapes, seascapes, and buildings which he showed at local art venues. His family and friends will cherish his art for years to come. When questioned as to why he painted, Bob’s response was “I find painting enjoyable as a way to express my admiration for the beauty of the world around us.” Bob had a successful business career in insurance, underwriting management as a CPCU first with The Travelers in Hartford, Conn. and later in Portland with Aetna Casualty where he worked for over 20 years. After retirement he continued using his insurance knowledge and expertise as a volunteer advisor at SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives). This was the beginning of a second career contributing to people and organizations he believed in. Together with Betty, he enjoyed nurturing his grandchildren and adopted a little brother, Jason, through the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization. Bob and Betty also shared 25 years as volunteers at the Beach to Beacon Road race helping to run the annual kids competition. Other charities receiving his long-term support were the Victoria Mansion and The Kotzschmar organ society. Whether it was maintaining his home or his ski chalet, or helping Betty with her spectacular flower gardens, Bob always enjoyed being active, being outdoors, and being involved. He was a loving family man and always quick with a joke even in old age. He led by example and will be remembered by all for his devotion, leadership and service, not to forget his firm handshake known to all. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the First Congregational Church, South Portland, followed by a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Bob’s name to an organization that is close to your heart.

Guest Book