WESTBROOK – Ernest A. Pennell, 72, of Westbrook, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Westbrook after a long illness.He was born on Jan. 27, 1949, in Portland to Theophilus and Idella (Proctor) Pennell. He grew up in Westbrook and worked for Saunders Brothers for 40 years.He enjoyed playing pool and purchasing the occasional scratch ticket.Ernie is survived by a brother, Timothy Pennell of Falmouth; a brother-in-law, Thomas Ford of Casco; nephews, Kevin Ford and his wife, Joann of Bridgton, Darren Ford and his wife, Rosanne of Merriden, Conn.; four great nephews; two great nieces; two great-great nephews; two great-great nieces; good friend, Rhonda Rowe of Westbrook. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Barbara Pennell; his sister, Fern Pennell Ford; a nephew, Robert.Family and friends are invited to a time of memorial visitation for Ernie from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Please consider sharing an Ernie story or photo on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.﻿

Guest Book