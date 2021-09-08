Portland’s Little Giant restaurant has served its last meal. The restaurant closed after Sunday service, apparently to give its staff a break, but then announced today that the West End spot has been sold to Gin & Luck, a nationally known hospitality group, best known for the Death & Co cocktail bars in New York, Denver and Los Angeles.

Gin & Luck partner and chief operating officer Alex Day has lived in Portland for over two years. Day said when he moved here he had no intention of opening a restaurant or bar in town. He’d loved the city’s food and bar scene from afar, appreciated its excellent airport allowing him to travel for business, and he and his husband simply planned to make their home in the city.

“But then as I do, I got to know the community and made some connections, over last few years. A couple opportunities arose. They didn’t work out but that scratched the itch. As you emotionally allow yourself to open that door, it became more of an idea.

“A lot of the last year was survival,” Day continued. “Also a lot of the last year was planning what we want to do, asking ourselves some big questions about what we want to be. Opening in Portland is a manifestation of that.”

According to a press release, the Gin & Luck team will release more details about its plans for the space “in the coming weeks.” Day hinted that the business will have both a cocktail and culinary component.

Little Giant owner Ian Malin was emphatic that the sale had nothing to do with the pandemic.

“I want to be very clear. It’s the outcome of what I feel is a very successful evolution of Little Giant,” he said. Malin said he’d accomplished everything he set out to do when he and Hunt + Alpine proprietors Briana and Andrew Volk opened the restaurant in 2017; Malin and his wife Kate Malin bought out the Volks in 2019.

He listed his accomplishments as bringing in “a really quality team; treating them like employees should be treated, which is to pay them well and give them benefits and take care of them even though the business climate was challenging; and experimenting with some alternate models while also giving back to the community, both the neighborhood and the restaurant community.”

He noted that the restaurant had sponsored a Little League team (“With a name like Little Giant, how can you not have a team called Little Giants?” Malin said), and during the pandemic had lent its kitchen for popups to chefs of other restaurants who lacked safe outdoor spaces, and had participated in Cooking for Community, which has provided meals to the newly unemployed, the homeless, and the disabled, as well as immigrants and older adults.

Little Giant served a sophisticated menu of contemporary American food in a spare, relaxed but sophisticated setting; a next-door space was sometimes a market and sometimes a cafe. At its closing, Little Giant had 25 employees, including chef Neil Ross, a higher number (by six) than in 2019, Malin said, which he considered a testament to the restaurant’s powering through the pandemic with newly added outdoor seating areas, take-out sales, online sales and new business ventures. Malin said he intends to work with his employees to help them figure out their next career steps.

Malin, who by day is the chief financial officer of a London-based aviation company, will retain ownership of the Little Giant building, but has sold the assets of the business to Gin & Luck, which will lease the space from him. What’s next for him? “I plan to focus on family and primary job,” he said. “Never say never but right now I have no plans to open another restaurant. It’s certainly an emotional moment, but I’m also just genuinely pleased with the outcome. It’s been a wonderful chapter on my life.

“For me, it’s very appealing because I am selling to someone who, if not nationally renowned, is world renowned. It’s a validation of all the success we achieved … It’s very exciting to see somebody like that come into Portland and chose the Little Giant space. It’s great for the neighborhood. It’s great for Portland.”

The Gin & Luck Hospitality Group grew out of the success of Death and Co, originally a single cocktail bar in New York that’s often been described as “an institution.” According to the press release, the hospitality company also “has an expansive portfolio of global consulting work spanning a decade and half.” In 2016, the New York Times called the group’s original Death & Co spot “the seminal cocktail bar in the East Village” while Epicurious headlined its 2014 story about the company’s book (“Death & Co: Modern Classic Cocktails”) as “The Drinks Book You Need to Buy.”

