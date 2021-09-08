LONGMONT, Colo. – Peter James Tanguay passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021, with his family by his side.﻿Peter was born Feb. 19, 1971, in Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1989 starring in football and lettering in track. He proudly worked at Home Depot in Windham for several years, sharing his knowledge and love of the skilled trades with all.﻿Through sickness and health Peter had a heart of gold and a witty remark to compete with any conflict arising. He had a deep love for his family. All who knew him are blessed by the many memories in our hearts and minds.﻿Survived by him are his two daughters, Shannon (Tanguay) and husband Jeremiah Donovan and Sydney Tanguay of Longmont Colorado, his mother, Nancy Napolitano (Reali), father, Donald and stepmother Joyce Tanguay, sister Maryanne (Tanguay) and husband Arthur Nye, brother, David Tanguay, stepbrothers, Jeffrey Adams and wife Julie, Scott Adams and wife Heather, and stepsister, Rhonda Adams Henrichsen and husband Phil. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eddie (Duke) Napolitano.﻿A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held Friday, September 10, at Bruno’s in Portland, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.﻿With all our love,Shannon, Sydney, and Diane

