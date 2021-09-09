The Cape Elizabeth Conservation Committee has closed the Outer Loop Trail in Gull Crest Fields to replace about 900 feet of boardwalk.

Residents are asked to avoid the trail until the project is finished, which is expected to be no later than Oct. 1.

This is the largest boardwalk project undertaken by the the Conservation Committee to date, a post on the town website said.

Volunteers are welcome to help replace the boards; those interested should contact the town planner by calling 799-0115.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: