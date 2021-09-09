South Portland Land Trust announced the launch of its Community Business Partner Program this week.

SPLT’s objective is to improve the quality of life of South Portland residents by conserving open spaces, maintaining and expanding South Portland’s trail network and educating the public on conservation issues. According to a prepared release by the land trust, it is looking for businesses to support these goals both via brand awareness and in an internal capacity as the nonprofit aims to grow its staff.

Benefits for businesses that participate in the new initiative include recognition on SPLT’s website and content in its monthly newsletter and on social media channels. The nonprofit plans to add more benefits, such as an annual spring gala, as the program continues to grow.

Businesses that have already joined the program include Evergreen Credit Union, Lighthouse Bikes, The Maine Mall and Rusty Lantern Markets.

Local businesses that would like to join the Community Business Partner Program can visit southportlandtrust.org or email Michelle Smith, program coordinator, at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: