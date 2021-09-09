CUMBERLAND CENTER – Philip A. Chase, 94, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. He was born in Cambridge Mass. on May 18, 1927. He was the son of Kenneth W. and Marjorie M. Chase. He moved to Cumberland when he was a year old. He was educated in the Cumberland schools and was a graduate of Greely Institute. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute in Boston, in Industrial Electronics. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served three years as a Fire Controlman working with radar and gun control aboard the USS North Carolina. He was in the Naval Reserve and was recalled back into the Navy where he served 18 months in Korea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Antietam.

He married Evelyn L Chatto of South Brooksville on June 30, 1950.

He was employed for 32 years by Dielectric Communications as an electronic technician in the production test department and later as the manufacturing manager. He retired in 1984. He has also been employed by the Public Works Department for the Town of Cumberland and Storey Brothers Excavation.

He was a life member of the Cumberland Fire Department. He served as chief for three years. He was the chairman of the committee to set up and install the first fulltime dispatching for the Cumberland Fire Department. He was a charter member of the rescue unit. He was a part member of the New England Fire Chiefs Association and past member and president of the Cumberland County Fireman’s Association.

He was a reserve officer in the Cumberland Police Department for 11 years. He served as a trustee for the Cumberland Cemetery Association. He was on the executive board for the Alumni Association of Greely Institute. He was the chairman of the committee to construct the present Cumberland Public Works Garage.

He maintained the flag pole in the town square, raising and lowering the flag daily for many years. He was part of a group that planted the evergreen tree that has been lighted during the Christmas season. He installed lights and lit the tree every year until it got too large for one person to handle.

He enjoyed camping and took many family trips to various places in Maine and other states. He also enjoyed planting a large garden every year. He enjoyed playing the organ.

He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn in 2010 after 59 years of marriage; and a sister, Janet W. Chase.

He later married Marjorie E. Bragdon of Portland.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; a sister, Barbara Hagar of Dexter; and two daughters, Kathryn C. Haskell of Windham and Marcia E. Magdziarz of Weare, N.H.; five grandchildren, Harriet Thoms, Charity Harley, Bethany Magdziarz, Joseph Magdziarz, and Melanie Pfeiffer; and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Philip on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cumberland Congregational Church, 282 Main St., Cumberland. Interment will follow at Moss Side Cemetery, Cumberland Center.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindqusitfuneralhome.com to view Philip’s online memorial.

