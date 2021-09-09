MOYOCK, N.C. – Susan Gamage, 77, wife of Lee Gamage, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 31, 2021, at her home with her husband and children at her side. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 360 Canco Road, Portland. For those unable to attend in person, a live-stream of Susan’s service will be available on her book of memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Please follow the link under photos and videos tab then watch webcast. Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, at Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland. To share a memory or story with Susan’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com .

