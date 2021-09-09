Chrystal Turberville 1984 – 2021 LITCHFIELD – On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Chrystal Turberville, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 37 from complications of a tick-borne illness. Chrystal was born on Jan. 15, 1984 in Phoenix. From a young age she learned to cope with change, moving often between Arizona and Maine to stay with one parent or the other. Though her adult years were spent in Maine, she maintained a deep connection to Arizona, feeling at home in the Southwest and among her beloved relatives there. Chrystal was an intelligent woman, achieving high honors from the Gardiner schools and scholarships to continue her education. She was a loving and loyal partner of 13 years to Glenn, and together they were raising five children, including baby Evangeline, born just a few short weeks before Chrystal’s untimely death. After a prolonged hospitalization, Chrystal felt incredibly grateful for the few quiet days she spent at home with her family prior to her passing. Chrystal was fierce at everything she did. She found her greatest passion in raising her children, which she did selflessly, joyfully and with endless compassion. Being a mother was her world. Chrystal will also be remembered for her grace and level-headedness in hard times, her dry wit, her kindness, and her dedication to those she cared most about. Chrystal was preceded in death by her father, Kevin Davis, her mother, Edna Turberville; and her brother, James Turberville. She is survived by her fiancée, Glenn Jacobs; her children Phoenix, Delilah, and Evangeline Jacobs, her stepchildren Glenn III and Ethan Jacobs; stepsiblings Brian, Bill, Monica and Angela; uncle Keith Davis, and many other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond. Donations may be sent to 910 Ridge Rd. Windsor, ME 04363

