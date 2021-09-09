WESTBROOK – Kathleen Ann Leary, 63, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in her home. She was born March 14, 1958, a daughter of Ralph and Eleanor Stanley, during a heavy snowstorm in West Newfield.Kathy was educated in Portland public schools and attended Deering High School. She worked at the Great Lost Bear as a bartender and was a cornerstone there for over 20 years. She married Thomas Leary and they had three children, Daniel (spouse, Julia), Darryl Ann, and Ericka. Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She shared a very special bond with her granddaughter, Hayleigh and adored all her grandchildren, Jinavieve, Cian, Cullen, and Cora.Kathy was predeceased by her father, Ralph J. Stanley, grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Stanley, and George and Esther Tarbox; and her brother, William Stanley.In addition to her mother and children she is survived by her siblings, Judy Weeks, James and Carol Buzzell, Clyde and Martha Stanley, Donna and Bob Ricci, Joyce and Jerome Duval, David and June Stanley, and Donald Stanley.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Kathy’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

