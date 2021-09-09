GORHAM – Cynthia “Cyndy” Ann Thayer, 58, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Maine after a protracted encounter with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on Jan. 26, 1963, the daughter of Raymond and Joan Thayer. After graduation from Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Cyndy went on study Geosciences at the University of Pittsburgh. She earned a B.S. and M.S. in Geoscience at Pitt. She completed her undergraduate field geology with Princeton University in Montana. She was a member of Chi Omega fraternity. In 2015 she earned a Certificate of Pathway to Paralegal Post Baccalaureate degree from Kaplan University. She moved to Maine and married Nathan Hamilton. Her first job in Maine was as a lab technician at the University of Maine on the acid rain study under Dr. Steve Norton. She became a Certified Geologist in Maine and a licensed professional geologist in Maine and New Hampshire. For 25 years she worked as a Geo-hydrologist at R. W Gillespie and Associates becoming a principle in the company. After Rob and Phyllis left Gillespie and Associates Cyndy joined StoneHill Environmental, Inc. in Portsmouth as a Project Manager. Cyndy loved her two white Appaloosa horses that lived at Lank Farm in Kennebunk. She was a member of Scarborough Fish and Game Association and The Maine Archaeology Society. She co-authored two books on the Moosehead Lake Region and with her husband gifted a map and photo collection to the Osher Map Library at the University of Southern Maine. A private funeral service will be held.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

