BUXTON – William T. Hubbard, 58, passed away at his home on May 15, 2021. He was born in Portland on Sept. 10, 1962, the son of John and Shirley (Hiltz) Hubbard. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1980-1983. He worked as a metal fabrication machinist for many years.William was a man known and loved by so many. He was infuriatingly kind and caring. His stubbornness met no bounds when it came to helping others. He often took in the broken and homeless when they needed food and a pillow to lay their head. He gave hope to many who hit rock bottom.William was a role model to all, not just with his heart but with his hardworking ways. His actions implied the motto “I Can and So I Will”. The word “No” was rarely in William’s vocabulary and when he did put it to use it was for the good of the other person rather than himself.Don’t get me wrong, William was no saint. Though he would have jokingly preened under such an accusation; he was human and made mistakes. He always said that even though he had his faults he never had regrets because at the end of the day he ended up right where he wanted to be; in the hearts and lives of his daughter and grandchildren. Papa became a title he cherished and loved with all his heart.He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Daniel Colpritt Jr.William is survived by his daughter, Josie Gerry and her husband Craig of Buxton; five grandchildren, Dustin, Kylie, Colin, Zachary, and Chance, two brothers, Timothy Hubbard of Buxton and Howard Liberty of Limington, four sisters, Dorothy Simmer of Newfork, Va., Darlene Grant of Biddeford, Shelly Tanner of Lynnville, Vt., and Patricia Lee of Providence, R.I., and many nephews and nieces. A celebration of his life with military honors will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home at 225 Town Farm Road, Buxton at 2 p.m. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, is entrusted with his arrangements.

