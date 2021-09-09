John Norman Woolaver 1922 – 2021 BATH – John Norman Woolaver, 99, died on Sept. 6, 2021. Jack was born in Walton, Nova Scotia in 1922, son of George and Maud (Lingard) Woolaver. The Woolaver clan resettled in the greater Boston area in the mid-1920’s. As a teenager, Jack joined the Civilian Conservation Corps in preparation for serving in the Navy in WWII and in the Air Force during the Korean War. Using his GI bill, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Utah, then dedicated 22 years as a public school teacher in Salt Lake City, twice being named as teacher of the year. An avid fisherman, and in earlier years a scratch golfer, Jack loved being outdoors. His striper fishing at Popham Beach was legendary, as the folks at Percy’s would tell you. In later years he walked every day and was a keen observer of the natural world. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Shirley Irish of Brunswick, and his younger brother, Malcolm, who was lost in a training mission during WWII. He is survived by his niece, Margaret Irish of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and nephews Allen Irish of Durham, and Norman Irish of West Boothbay. A memorial stone is placed at the Woolaver plot in the Webster Road Cemetery in Freeport.

