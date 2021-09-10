AUBURN — City Councilor Leroy Walker apologized Friday for racist comments he expressed this week as he discussed a proposal to name a footbridge for former Mayor John Jenkins.

Walker said in a prepared statement that Jenkins was “a good friend of mine for 40 years” and he “meant no disrespect to him or his family.”

Walker, who represents the New Auburn-centered Ward 5 and is running unopposed for a sixth term, said he understands his comments at Tuesday’s council meeting “were insensitive and inappropriate.”

“I humbly and sincerely apologize,” Walker said.

He said he would step down from “all the board, committee and commission assignments” he currently holds because of his position as a city councilor, but gave no indication that he would give up his seat on the council itself.

Walker serves on the Androscoggin County Budget Committee, the city’s Appointment Committee, the L-A 9-1-1 Committee, the Mid Maine Waste Action Corporation and the Committee on Age-Friendly Community.

Walker said he “will use the days and weeks ahead to speak with and seek guidance from experts in diversity and communication in order to communicate for and to my constituents more effectively.”

“I will use this time to reflect and learn from this experience,” Walker said.

Related Racist comments from Auburn city councilor tarnish agreement to name footbridge after John Jenkins

He said that he respects the legacy left by Jenkins, who died last year, and fully supports naming the footbridge between Lewiston and Auburn after Maine’s first Black state senator.

Jenkins, a former mayor of both Lewiston and Auburn, “is much loved and deeply respected in Auburn and beyond, Walker said.

He said he came to his decision after “much reflection and after hearing from constituents, friends and colleagues.”

Both the Auburn and Lewiston city councils had denounced his commentary about Jenkins before the councilman offered his apology.

A former mayoral candidate in Auburn, attorney Adam Lee, posted Friday that Walker should resign from the council.

“It is clear from Councilor Walker’s comments that he is unable to fairly and equitably represent the interests of Auburn’s residents without resorting to harmful and absurd racist stereotypes,” Lee said. “It is in the interest, therefore, of our city and its residents that he step down and be replaced by someone capable of representing us, all of us.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: