Gina Williams performs at last drive-in concert of the summer

The Denmark Arts Center concludes its summer concert series at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In Sunday, Sept. 12, with a performance by the multifaceted, multitalented but never predictable Gina Williams.

Born in Canada and now a resident of Washington state, Williams will be a visiting music teacher at Fryeburg Academy this fall. She has mastered a wide range of genres from soul, pop and gospel to jazz, classical and electronica, and is known for her vibrant live performances.

She is also a classically trained pianist, a composer, a producer and an actress. Her show at the drive-in should be a dynamic breath of fresh air to set the stage for autumn.

Tickets are $50 per car, five person maximum. The gate opens at noon and concerts start at 1 p.m. Guests should bring lawn chairs to set up in front of their vehicles and coolers with food and nonalcoholic drinks. Please leave pets at home. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to denmarkarts.org/event.

Free museum admission

Everyone is welcome to visit the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity for free Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day to promote interest in museums and cultural attractions.

The Rufus Porter Museum is offering free, downloadable tickets through smithsonianmag.com/museumday. One ticket is permitted per email address and is good for two people. For more information visit the ticket link or rufusportermuseum.org.

Senior College classes

The fall session of Senior College at Bridgton begins Sept. 21 and continues from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until Oct. 14.

Classes take place at the Magic Lantern Theater Tannery Pub. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and masks are required for all participants. On the fall agenda are “Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes,” taught by Homer Pence; “Climate Change: What to Do?,” presented by Allen Armstrong; “Public Safety in Bridgton & the Lake Region,” by Chief Phillip A. Jones; and “Shakespeare’s Richard III,” taught by Margaret Reimer.

Senior College is open to anyone 50 and older in Bridgton and surrounding communities. Class size is limited to 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about classes, registration, cost and Senior College in general, go to seniorcollegeatbridgton.org, call Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593 or email [email protected]

Tai chi resumes

After practicing in various outside venues during the summer, Tai Chi Maine has returned to the old Bridgton Town Hall on North High Street. Classes are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and all levels are welcome. Participants will be socially distanced and everyone is asked to wear a mask. There is no charge, but the group accepts donations to the Bridgton Food Pantry each week. To learn more, go to taichiinmaine.com.

