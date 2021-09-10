Pineland Farms puts garden tours to bed for the season

The summer garden series wraps up at the Garden at Pineland Farms, located near the junction of Freeport Road and Route 231, on Sept. 25. Enjoy a self-guided tour from 2:30-4 p.m. and meander around the winding pathways where an expert will be on hand to field questions. Iced tea and light Pineland Farms refreshments will be served.

Tickets are $10 per person, and pre-registration is required through shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events. In the event of rain, the tour will take place on Oct. 1. For questions, contact [email protected] or 688-3384.

Cross-cultural training

The first of three Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Cultural Competency training sessions will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The accessible and engaging learning session will focus on understanding the needs of Maine’s diverse community.

Cross Cultural Community Services will provide collaborative training on how to raise your own cultural competency and engage in dialogue that supports anti-racist ideals. Concentrating on Maine and Maine systems, CCCS specializes in providing guidance that is local and actionable. The team has broad knowledge and experience in creating concrete strategies that reduce racism, classism and bias.

This event is free and hosted by New Gloucester United Against Racism, with special thanks to the New Gloucester UCC Church for allowing the group to gather in the church vestry. Future dates for sessions II and III will be announced soon.

Although tickets are free, getting them through the Eventbrite link at bit.ly/3tnzp3c is required so that attendance can be tracked. This event was specifically created for the United Against Racism group and has a limited number of spots; New Gloucester and Gray residents will be given preference.

For this in-person session, masking will be required. The event will be subject to move online or outdoors, if conditions warrant. All attendees will be informed if a change takes place. Email [email protected] with any questions.

Fire, public works open houses

The New Gloucester Fire Department and New Gloucester Public Works will be holding an open house at each facility from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13. Refreshments will be served. The Fire Department is located at 611 Lewiston Road, and the Public Works Facility is situated nearby at 611a Lewiston Road.

Town clerk window closed

The service window at Town Hall will be closed all day Tuesday, Sept. 14, to allow the deputy clerks to attend a training session. All other departments will be open.

All aboard: Meal Train

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the individuals and families who prepared delicious meals for my husband and me during my convalescence from major surgery. In particular, my sincere gratitude is imparted to Cameron Dufty, who set up the online Meal Train to avoid duplications in dishes and delivery dates.

Some of the tasty fare included meat fajitas, shepherd’s pie, pulled pork barbecue, spinach lasagna, fish chowder, butternut squash soup, macaroni and cheese, chili and wild Maine blueberry pie.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

