Katherine “Kathy” Roberts McClellan 1958 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Katherine “Kathy” Roberts McClellan, 63, of Harpswell, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021 in her home. Kathy was born on Bailey Island in the midst of a snowstorm to Mildred M. H. McClellan and Charles P. McClellan II — being one of few who were born on the island itself. She graduated from Oak Grove-Coburn in Vassalboro, class of 1975. She later attended school at Thomas Jefferson University and Southern Maine Community College, earning her certification to be an EMT as she enjoyed helping others. She worked in this capacity and later as a property manager, loving to stay busy and active in her community. Kathy loved being an island girl and embracing every way of Maine life. She was charismatic, witty (with a distinct Maine sense of humor) and enjoyed striking up conversations with strangers from every walk of life. Her laughter could be heard throughout the day, probably echoing off the ocean. She particularly loved hearing stories of old fishermen and captains throughout the islands, and retelling tales to anyone in earshot. Her ability to create so many relationships across the state, along with her towering intellect, earned her the lifelong nickname of “Ms. Information.” She was a proud descendant of various prominent public servants including U.S. Senator Jonathan Roberts of Pennsylvania, for whom she is named, and Justice Edward J. Riegelmann, who was appointed to the New York Supreme Court by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She could be found helping out a neighbor and driving around town with her canine companion, Ella the mastiff, and most recently Gracie. Kathy was an incredibly selfless woman who would not hesitate to give anything or be with you in a moment’s notice. And in going through items, her children found phrases she put together which we think best represent her life philosophy: “People change their minds. Treat everyone the way you would like to be treated. People learn by example. Children learn by example. Always tell the truth. All they’ll ever say is you told the truth. It’s a good way to be remembered.” And mom, we will remember you like this forever. Kathy is survived by her children Megan (Steve) Delano of Squantum, Mass. and Connor Lynch of Orr’s Island; siblings Charles McClellan III, Alan McClellan, and Susan Morrill; a grandson, Weston Delano. Kathy was predeceased by her parents; siblings Richard McClellan and Elizabeth Grinnell. An immense thank you to the Chan family, as well as family and friends during this difficult time. Details for service and memorial to be shared at a later time. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

