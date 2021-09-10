SCARBOROUGH – Donna Lee Hazard, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The youngest of six children of Dalton Tower Carter and Lulu Mae (Smith) Carter, both originally from Pembroke, Maine, she was born on May 14, 1944, and grew up primarily in Pine Point in Scarborough. She graduated from Scarborough High School and attended Simmons College in Boston, earning a bachelor’s degree with high distinction in mathematics in 1966. ﻿Following a post-college tour of Europe, she returned to Maine, where she worked with computer technology for the S.D. Warren Research Laboratory. She married Robert Louis Hazard Jr., an attorney, in 1968. They settled in South Portland, where Donna began raising their three children, earned her teaching credentials, and volunteered for several charities, including the United Way. ﻿In 1979, the family moved to Yarmouth, where Donna entered local politics. Passionate about education, she ran successfully for the Yarmouth School Committee. She was elected to two three-year terms, serving two years as chair. From 1989 to 1992, she chaired the town’s Comprehensive Planning Committee. She later served two terms on the Yarmouth Town Council, including as chair. ﻿In 1986, Donna earned a master’s degree in public policy and management from the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. She then worked as the assistant director for human resources for Portland Public Schools for twenty years, retiring in 2007.﻿Donna was widowed in 1992. She eventually returned to Scarborough and married David E. Hefler there in 2003. She loved hosting her grandchildren at their house. In the summer they would walk to the beach to play in the waves and collect shells, pick berries and vegetables from the garden, make ice cream from scratch the old-fashioned way, play games on the lawn, and catch frogs by the pond. A swing constructed from a sturdy piece of wood and strong rope hung from a tree outside her kitchen window, where she could keep careful watch. There were fishing derbies and lobster bakes. In the winter, they would build roaring fires for s’mores after ice-skating and ice down the snow on a hill with a hose so that sleds would travel all the way to the frozen pond. ﻿A lifelong Mainer, Donna was a devoted supporter of the arts, the Maine Audubon Society, and many other worthy causes. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, arts and crafts, puzzles of all kinds, reading, travel, and time outdoors, especially by the shore. ﻿In recent years she cherished time with her sister Marie Downs, niece Lauralee Downs and her wife Celeste Sartor, all of Scarborough. In addition to Marie, Lauralee, and Celeste, she is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Carrie) and her partner Will Sachse, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son Robert (Rob) and his wife Gabrielle, of Wellesley, Massachusetts; son James (Jamie) and his wife Shirin Samadani, of Falmouth, Maine and Milton, Massachusetts; sister Jane Bondeson and her husband Ken, of Burlington, Massachusetts; numerous nieces and nephews; husband Dave and stepson Aaron Hefler; and her beloved grandchildren: Liam and Luke Feeney, and Caton, Charlie, Jake, Lauren, and Molly Hazard. Donna was predeceased by her sister Annie Grimaldi and brothers Ronald and Carleton Carter. Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine and all the staff at Gosnell House. At Donna’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Donna’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenberg Lab for Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research at Massachusetts General Hospital. See http://www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate to donate.

