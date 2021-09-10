GORHAM – It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of Kim’s loving husband Douglas. On Aug. 18, 2021, they celebrated their marriage of 42 years but sadly weren’t able to celebrate as usual because of Doug’s illness. They recently moved from their home of 37 years in Limington to their brand new home in Gorham in April 2020 during the Covid pandemic. Doug was born in Presque Isle, Maine, and eventually moved to Portland to be with his mother, brother and sister. Doug graduated from Deering High School in the class of 1973 and attended two years at Southern Maine Voc for machine/tooling. Doug was one of the first 50 people in Maine to come down with COVID, but thank goodness he had a mild case and fully recovered. Also during the COVID pandemic, his employer of 42 years Whitcraft (aka – Rich Tool & Die Company) laid off over 100 people. Doug was laid off from May until September 2020 when he went back to work for Whitcraft doing what he loved, being a Tool and Die Maker and working closely with Dana Peters and several other guys right up till the end. During the plant shutdown, Doug enjoyed his time at home with his wife and began finishing the basement. They wanted another bedroom for guests, a workshop for Doug and of course a bar area for socializing. The basement is still a work in progress and a few coworkers are going to finish it for him and Kim is so grateful for that. Doug’s brother, Eric and his wife Diane talked Doug into going on a Princess Cruise line back in 2006 that Kim had tried for years to do unsuccessfully. Doug was hooked after the first cruise they had their 16th cruise planned for December 2021. They would have become Elite Status which is the Princess Cruises highest loyalty level. They also loved to travel out west to Reno, Nevada yearly until the pandemic hit. They loved making the two week “loop” from Reno, to Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley Wine Country and back to Reno. Doug loved fly fishing with the guys up to Red River Camps in Portage, Maine. Doug and his wife snowmobiled for many years even after Kim lost her leg. Doug was so proud of Kim for continuing to ride because they both enjoyed it so much. They also enjoyed boating on their Grady White on Sebago Lake and also Casco Bay. Doug’s other hobbies were target practicing and his love for cooking not only for Kim and family but his coworkers too. One of his many specialties was Beef Stew, Chicken Piccata, Veal Saltimbocca and of course Shrimp Jambalaya for the guys he worked with. Doug was predeceased by three daughters, Tamra, Laura and Amanda. I’m sure they are giving him lots of hugs and kisses. His father, Robert Ashby, mother, Janet Burns, sister, Cynthia and brother-in-law, Glenn Coombs. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim, brother, Eric and his wife Diane Burns, sister, Barbara Springer and her husband Steve, Jeff and his wife Desiree, brother Todd Ashby, stepmother, Dayle Ashby, uncle, Bill and Aunt Betty, brothers-in-law, Kendall and wife Kristin, Kevin and wife Carol Conant, sisters-in-law Paula Arsenault, Penny and husband Peter Arsenault. Mother and Father in laws Kendall Sr and Polly Conant. Lots of cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Marriott at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks, South Portland, Maine on Sept 25, from 1-5 p.m. The family would like to thank the Neuro ICU unit and all the nurses and doctors that cared for Doug at Maine Medical Center. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Doug’s online memorial.

Guest Book