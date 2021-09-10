Howard Hill Boston 1922 – 2021 BELGRADE – Howard Hill Boston, of Belgrade, passed peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2021, at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. Born in Sanford to Albert and Nina Boston in 1922, he grew up in Athens on the farm. There he thrived in farm life, and among other things could tell you how to direct the oxen. He joined the military in 1942 and proudly served our country during the Second World War as a motor machinist mate. He spent some time in Panama, where he would tell you he learned to play his master game, Cribbage. If you played him, you were playing the United States Navy. Once out of the Navy he married his wife of over 55 years, Fern Boston, in 1945, and worked for Scott paper mill wherefrom he ultimately retired. He may have retired from working, but he never retired from fishing. Starting at the age of 4, fishing was Howard’s passion. He loved to share it with family, friends, and anyone who had a few minutes for a good story. His stories legendary, they were only out mastered by his sense of humor and intelligence. He was a member of both the Legion and Lakes Christian Fellowship church for many years. As a full-time resident of Belgrade for most of his life, he held the distinction of the oldest citizen of Belgrade for seven years. He now joins his wife, Fern; his son, Duane, his daughter, Darlene; and his siblings, in Heaven and beyond. He is survived by two daughters, Donna and Diane; his granddaughters Fern, Stephanie, and Jenny, his grandson, Gary; and many other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and close community friends. A viewing was held on Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St. in Oakland. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Lakes Christian Fellowship in Belgrade. Burial to followed. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial donations to the Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or http://www.midcoasthumane.org

