SACO – Paul R. Foran, 78, of Saco, passed away peacefully while sleeping, from heart complications early Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.He was born in Biddeford on May 19, 1943, a son of Arthur and Lina (Goulet) Foran. Paul graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1962. He went on to study at Burdett College in Boston, graduating in 1964. On May 12, 1970, he met the love of his life, Claire. They were married on July 3, 1971, and raised three wonderful boys. Paul helped within the family business, Arthur Foran Moving Company on Temple Street in Saco for 20 years. He also worked for the United States Postal Service in Biddeford for 30 years, retiring in 2010. Paul enjoyed his work, receiving many awards for his service including the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award.Paul also gave back to his community. He entertained numerous children as Santa Claus for over 16 years, one of his highlights being the yearly local parade. In 1992, the Biddeford Saco Courier announced Paul as the winner of the Great Person Award. He was extremely proud of this, as local residents voted for an individual who has enriched the community. Across all levels and abilities, Paul was an avid sports fan. He frequently attended games at the High School, Collegiate, and Professional levels in any number of sports. But he always enjoyed basketball above the others. Through the years he could be found supporting the UConn Huskies, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Boston Celtics, and the San Antonio Spurs both in person and from afar.”Mr. Foran was a parishioner of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years. Most recently he attended Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Lina and by one sister, Josephine Foran.He is survived by his wife, Claire (Bonsaint) Foran, and sons, Kevin Foran, Richard Foran and wife Melissa (Shatney) Foran, Thomas Foran and husband Jonathan Dyer. He is also survived by sisters, Edna Moore and husband Jerry, Phyllis Goulet and Betty Foran, cousin, Carol Patterson and husband Tate, several nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Paul’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com If you are joining us to celebrate Paul’s life, mask wearing is recommended but not required. The Foran family would like to recognize all the medical staff at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford for the service, professionalism, and respect they showed Paul over the past few months.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, N.H. 03063 or at cff.org/northern-newengland.

