FALMOUTH – Richard Allen Ross, of Falmouth, born July 10, 1935, in Derry, N.H., passed peacefully at his home on Aug. 30, 2021.﻿The son of George H. and Ila M. Ross is survived by Rita Randall Ross – his wife of 65 years and four children along with their families: David A. of Cumberland, William R. of Topsham, Mary Ellen Lessard of Yarmouth, and Jonathan J. of Standish. Five grandchildren and two great grandchildren were also blessed by his love and attention.﻿Richard was self-employed most all of his professional life starting Ross TV and Radio Service in the late 50s and branching into real estate owning several apartment buildings in Portland. He was very handy and could fix just about anything and really enjoyed working with his hands. ﻿A longtime member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Washington Ave in Portland he was also a Eucharistic minister and financial treasurer for the parish. Both Rita and Dick were very active in all aspects of the church.﻿He loved summer family gatherings in Weld, Maine, at Webb Lake and always was the life of the party. For the last 20 years, he and Rita wintered at Southern Palms Resort in Eustis, Fla., making many friends and memories along the way. They loved volunteering and spent many happy times helping out. ﻿Due to the pandemic, the family has decided to have a celebration of life in the spring of 2022.﻿Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Dick’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.﻿In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Maine Hospice or St. Peter’s Episcopal Memorial Fund.

